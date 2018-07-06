Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 6, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 11 3 .786
Indians 9 5 .643 2
White Sox 9 6 .600
Cubs 6 8 .429 5
Brewers 6 9 .400
Reds 3 12 .200
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 9 5 .643
Giants 8 6 .571 1
Cubs 8 6 .571 1
Athletics 8 7 .533
Giants 6 8 .429 3
Angels 2 12 .143 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 11 4 .733
Royals 9 6 .600 2
Rangers 8 7 .533 3
Padres 7 7 .500
Padres 5 9 .357
Mariners 5 10 .333 6

Friday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Brewers, Game 1, 10:30 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Brewers, Game 2, TBD

Saturday’s Games

AZL Indians2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

