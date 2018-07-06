Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 11 3 .786 — Indians 9 5 .643 2 White Sox 9 6 .600 2½ Cubs 6 8 .429 5 Brewers 6 9 .400 5½ Reds 3 12 .200 8½ East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 9 5 .643 — Giants 8 6 .571 1 Cubs 8 6 .571 1 Athletics 8 7 .533 1½ Giants 6 8 .429 3 Angels 2 12 .143 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 11 4 .733 — Royals 9 6 .600 2 Rangers 8 7 .533 3 Padres 7 7 .500 3½ Padres 5 9 .357 5½ Mariners 5 10 .333 6

___

Friday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Brewers, Game 1, 10:30 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Brewers, Game 2, TBD

Saturday’s Games

AZL Indians2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

