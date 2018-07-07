Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 7, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 11 4 .733
Indians 9 5 .643
White Sox 9 6 .600 2
Cubs 7 8 .467 4
Brewers 7 9 .438
Reds 4 12 .250
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 9 5 .643
Cubs 9 6 .600 ½
Giants 8 7 .533
Athletics 8 8 .500 2
Giants 6 9 .400
Angels 3 12 .200
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 11 4 .733
Royals 9 6 .600 2
Rangers 8 7 .533 3
Padres 7 8 .467 4
Mariners 6 10 .375
Padres 5 10 .333 6

___

Saturday’s Games

AZL Indians2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

