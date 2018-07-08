Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|White Sox
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Indians
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Cubs
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Brewers
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Reds
|4
|12
|.250
|7½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Cubs
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Giants
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Athletics
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Giants
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Angels
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Royals
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Rangers
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Padres
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Mariners
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Padres
|5
|10
|.333
|6
___
AZL Indians2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers 10, AZL Diamondbacks 3
AZL Angels 9, AZL Padres1 4
AZL Giants Black 7, AZL Padres2 3
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs1 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs2 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
