Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 11 5 .688 — White Sox 9 7 .563 2 Indians 9 7 .563 2 Brewers 7 9 .438 4 Cubs 7 9 .438 4 Reds 4 12 .250 7 East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs 10 6 .625 — Diamondbacks 10 6 .625 — Giants 9 7 .563 1 Athletics 8 8 .500 2 Giants 7 9 .438 3 Angels 4 12 .250 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 12 4 .750 — Royals 10 6 .625 2 Rangers 9 7 .563 3 Padres 7 9 .438 5 Mariners 6 10 .375 6 Padres 5 11 .313 7

Sunday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

