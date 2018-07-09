Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|White Sox
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|Indians
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Brewers
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Cubs
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Reds
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Diamondbacks
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Giants
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Athletics
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Giants
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Angels
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Royals
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Rangers
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Padres
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Mariners
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|Padres
|5
|11
|.313
|7½
___
AZL Cubs1 6, AZL Indians2 1
AZL Athletics 5, AZL Cubs2 2
AZL Indians1 4, AZL Diamondbacks 3, 10 innings
AZL Reds 3, AZL Royals 1
AZL Dodgers 5, AZL Angels 3
AZL Brewers 8, AZL Rangers 3
AZL White Sox 8, AZL Mariners 5
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
AZL Cubs1 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Black at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.
