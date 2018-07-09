Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 9, 2018 2:32 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 12 5 .706
White Sox 10 7 .588 2
Indians 9 8 .529 3
Brewers 8 9 .471 4
Cubs 7 10 .412 5
Reds 5 12 .294 7
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs 11 6 .647
Diamondbacks 10 7 .588 1
Giants 9 7 .563
Athletics 9 8 .529 2
Giants 7 9 .438
Angels 4 13 .235 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 13 4 .765
Royals 10 7 .588 3
Rangers 9 8 .529 4
Padres 7 9 .438
Mariners 6 11 .353 7
Padres 5 11 .313

Sunday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 6, AZL Indians2 1

AZL Athletics 5, AZL Cubs2 2

AZL Indians1 4, AZL Diamondbacks 3, 10 innings

AZL Reds 3, AZL Royals 1

AZL Dodgers 5, AZL Angels 3

AZL Brewers 8, AZL Rangers 3

AZL White Sox 8, AZL Mariners 5

Monday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

