Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 12 5 .706 — White Sox 10 7 .588 2 Indians 9 8 .529 3 Brewers 8 9 .471 4 Cubs 7 10 .412 5 Reds 5 12 .294 7 East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs 11 6 .647 — Diamondbacks 10 7 .588 1 Giants 9 7 .563 1½ Athletics 9 8 .529 2 Giants 7 9 .438 3½ Angels 4 13 .235 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 13 4 .765 — Royals 10 7 .588 3 Rangers 9 8 .529 4 Padres 7 9 .438 5½ Mariners 6 11 .353 7 Padres 5 11 .313 7½

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Indians2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

