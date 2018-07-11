Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Arizona League

July 11, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 12 5 .706
White Sox 10 7 .588 2
Indians 9 8 .529 3
Brewers 8 9 .471 4
Cubs 7 10 .412 5
Reds 5 12 .294 7
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs 11 6 .647
Diamondbacks 10 7 .588 1
Giants 9 7 .563
Athletics 9 8 .529 2
Giants 7 9 .438
Angels 4 13 .235 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 13 4 .765
Royals 10 7 .588 3
Rangers 9 8 .529 4
Padres 7 9 .438
Mariners 6 11 .353 7
Padres 5 11 .313

___

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners 2, AZL White Sox 1

AZL Royals at AZL Angels, ppd.

AZL Brewers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Indians2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

