Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|White Sox
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Indians
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Brewers
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Cubs
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|Reds
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Giants
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Diamondbacks
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Athletics
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Giants
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Angels
|4
|13
|.235
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Royals
|10
|7
|.588
|3½
|Rangers
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|Padres
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Mariners
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Padres
|5
|12
|.294
|8½
___
AZL Indians2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians2 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
