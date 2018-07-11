Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 13 5 .722 — White Sox 10 8 .556 3 Indians 9 9 .500 4 Brewers 8 10 .444 5 Cubs 7 10 .412 5½ Reds 5 13 .278 8 East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs 11 7 .611 — Giants 10 7 .588 ½ Diamondbacks 10 7 .588 ½ Athletics 10 8 .556 1 Giants 7 10 .412 3½ Angels 4 13 .235 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 14 4 .778 — Royals 10 7 .588 3½ Rangers 10 8 .556 4 Padres 8 9 .471 5½ Mariners 7 11 .389 7 Padres 5 12 .294 8½

___

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Indians2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

AZL Padres2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.