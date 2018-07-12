Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 12, 2018 2:32 am
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 14 5 .737
White Sox 10 8 .556
Indians 10 9 .526 4
Brewers 8 10 .444
Cubs 7 11 .389
Reds 5 13 .278
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 10 7 .588
Cubs 11 8 .579
Giants 10 8 .556 ½
Athletics 10 8 .556 ½
Giants 8 10 .444
Angels 4 13 .235 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 14 4 .778
Royals 10 7 .588
Rangers 10 8 .556 4
Padres 9 9 .500 5
Mariners 7 12 .368
Padres 5 12 .294

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Indians2 7, AZL Giants Orange 6

AZL Angels at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 12, AZL Mariners 1

AZL Giants Black 12, AZL Cubs1 5

AZL Indians1 8, AZL Cubs2 1

AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Padres2, Game 1, 8 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Padres2, Game 2, TBD

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

