Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 14 5 .737 — White Sox 10 8 .556 3½ Indians 10 9 .526 4 Brewers 8 10 .444 5½ Cubs 7 11 .389 6½ Reds 5 13 .278 8½ East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 10 7 .588 — Cubs 11 8 .579 — Giants 10 8 .556 ½ Athletics 10 8 .556 ½ Giants 8 10 .444 2½ Angels 4 13 .235 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 14 4 .778 — Royals 10 7 .588 3½ Rangers 10 8 .556 4 Padres 9 9 .500 5 Mariners 7 12 .368 7½ Padres 5 12 .294 8½

Thursday’s Games

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Padres2, Game 1, 8 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Padres2, Game 2, TBD

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

