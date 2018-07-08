Listen Live Sports

Astros 2, White Sox 1

July 8, 2018 4:49 pm
 
Chicago Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 1 Sprnger dh 2 0 0 0
A.Grcia rf 3 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Palka lf 1 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0
Dvidson dh 2 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0
Tilson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 M.Gnzal ss 2 0 0 1
K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 K.Tcker lf 3 0 0 0
L.Grcia lf-rf 4 0 1 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0
Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0 T.Kemp cf 2 0 1 0
Y.Sanch 3b 2 0 0 0
Engel cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 25 2 3 2
Chicago 000 000 100—1
Houston 000 100 10x—2

E_K.Tucker (1). DP_Chicago 1, Houston 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 4. 2B_Engel (11), Gurriel (22). HR_Altuve (9). SB_T.Kemp 2 (6). SF_Ti.Anderson (1). S_Engel (6), M.Gonzalez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito L,5-8 7 1-3 3 2 2 3 3
Soria 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Houston
Keuchel W,6-8 7 6 1 1 3 2
McHugh H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rondon S,7-9 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Giolito (Bregman), by McHugh (Davidson). WP_Soria.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:28. A_41,654 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

