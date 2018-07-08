Astros 2, White Sox 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Anderson ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .245 A.Garcia rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Palka lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Davidson dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .226 1-Tilson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .321 L.Garcia lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .233 Sanchez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .257 Engel cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Totals 30 1 6 1 3 5

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .248 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .338 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .303 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Gonzalez ss 2 0 0 1 0 1 .228 Tucker lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Kemp cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .299 Totals 25 2 3 2 3 5

Chicago 000 000 100—1 6 0 Houston 000 100 10x—2 3 1

1-ran for Davidson in the 8th.

E_Tucker (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 4. 2B_Engel (11), Gurriel (22). HR_Altuve (9), off Giolito. RBIs_Anderson (35), Altuve (44), Gonzalez (36). SB_Kemp 2 (6). SF_Anderson. S_Engel, Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (A.Garcia, L.Garcia, Engel 2, Palka); Houston 3 (Bregman, Altuve 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; Houston 0 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Davidson, Smith, Reddick. GIDP_Abreu, Gurriel.

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Abreu); Houston 1 (Keuchel, Altuve, Gurriel).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, L, 5-8 7 1-3 3 2 2 3 3 100 6.59 Soria 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.94 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, W, 6-8 7 6 1 1 3 2 104 3.95 McHugh, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.86 Rondon, S, 7-9 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.39

Inherited runners-scored_Soria 2-0. HBP_Giolito (Bregman), McHugh (Davidson). WP_Soria.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:28. A_41,654 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.