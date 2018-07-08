Listen Live Sports

Astros 2, White Sox 1

July 8, 2018 4:49 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Anderson ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .245
A.Garcia rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Palka lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Davidson dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .226
1-Tilson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .321
L.Garcia lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .233
Sanchez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .257
Engel cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Totals 30 1 6 1 3 5
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .248
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .338
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .303
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Gonzalez ss 2 0 0 1 0 1 .228
Tucker lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Kemp cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .299
Totals 25 2 3 2 3 5
Chicago 000 000 100—1 6 0
Houston 000 100 10x—2 3 1

1-ran for Davidson in the 8th.

E_Tucker (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 4. 2B_Engel (11), Gurriel (22). HR_Altuve (9), off Giolito. RBIs_Anderson (35), Altuve (44), Gonzalez (36). SB_Kemp 2 (6). SF_Anderson. S_Engel, Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (A.Garcia, L.Garcia, Engel 2, Palka); Houston 3 (Bregman, Altuve 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; Houston 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Davidson, Smith, Reddick. GIDP_Abreu, Gurriel.

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Abreu); Houston 1 (Keuchel, Altuve, Gurriel).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, L, 5-8 7 1-3 3 2 2 3 3 100 6.59
Soria 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.94
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, W, 6-8 7 6 1 1 3 2 104 3.95
McHugh, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.86
Rondon, S, 7-9 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.39

Inherited runners-scored_Soria 2-0. HBP_Giolito (Bregman), McHugh (Davidson). WP_Soria.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:28. A_41,654 (41,168).

