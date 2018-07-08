Astros 2, White Sox 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|A.Garcia rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Palka lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Davidson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|1-Tilson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|L.Garcia lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Sanchez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|3
|5
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.248
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.338
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Gonzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Tucker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Kemp cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Totals
|25
|2
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|10x—2
|3
|1
1-ran for Davidson in the 8th.
E_Tucker (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 4. 2B_Engel (11), Gurriel (22). HR_Altuve (9), off Giolito. RBIs_Anderson (35), Altuve (44), Gonzalez (36). SB_Kemp 2 (6). SF_Anderson. S_Engel, Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (A.Garcia, L.Garcia, Engel 2, Palka); Houston 3 (Bregman, Altuve 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; Houston 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Davidson, Smith, Reddick. GIDP_Abreu, Gurriel.
DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Abreu); Houston 1 (Keuchel, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 5-8
|7
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|100
|6.59
|Soria
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.94
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 6-8
|7
|6
|1
|1
|3
|2
|104
|3.95
|McHugh, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.86
|Rondon, S, 7-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.39
Inherited runners-scored_Soria 2-0. HBP_Giolito (Bregman), McHugh (Davidson). WP_Soria.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:28. A_41,654 (41,168).
