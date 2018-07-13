Astros 3, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Castellanos rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.306
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Mahtook lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|3
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Kemp cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Totals
|34
|3
|11
|3
|0
|4
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|1
|Houston
|201
|000
|00x—3
|11
|1
E_Rodriguez (3), Altuve (7). LOB_Detroit 9, Houston 7. 2B_Jones (18), Gonzalez (13). HR_Bregman (20), off Fiers. RBIs_Bregman 2 (63), Gurriel (49). CS_Kemp (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Goodrum, Hicks, Martinez 2); Houston 4 (Springer, Tucker 2, Stassi). RISP_Detroit 1 for 9; Houston 2 for 11.
GIDP_McCann, Jones.
DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Gonzalez, Gurriel), (Gonzalez, Gurriel).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, L, 6-6
|6
|9
|3
|3
|0
|2
|91
|3.70
|VerHagen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|7.66
|Greene
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.92
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 7-8
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|98
|3.75
|Sipp, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.01
|Peacock, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.05
|Rondon, S, 8-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.57
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:44. A_38,843 (41,168).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.