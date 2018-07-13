Astros 3, Tigers 0

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Hicks 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .278 Castellanos rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .306 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Rodriguez ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .196 Candelario 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .226 Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219 Totals 33 0 7 0 3 8

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .248 Bregman 3b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .287 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .335 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .306 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Gonzalez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Stassi c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Kemp cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .307 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Totals 34 3 11 3 0 4

Detroit 000 000 000—0 7 1 Houston 201 000 00x—3 11 1

E_Rodriguez (3), Altuve (7). LOB_Detroit 9, Houston 7. 2B_Jones (18), Gonzalez (13). HR_Bregman (20), off Fiers. RBIs_Bregman 2 (63), Gurriel (49). CS_Kemp (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Goodrum, Hicks, Martinez 2); Houston 4 (Springer, Tucker 2, Stassi). RISP_Detroit 1 for 9; Houston 2 for 11.

GIDP_McCann, Jones.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Gonzalez, Gurriel), (Gonzalez, Gurriel).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, L, 6-6 6 9 3 3 0 2 91 3.70 VerHagen 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 7.66 Greene 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.92 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, W, 7-8 6 6 0 0 1 4 98 3.75 Sipp, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.01 Peacock, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.05 Rondon, S, 8-11 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 1.57

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:44. A_38,843 (41,168).

