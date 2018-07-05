Listen Live Sports

Astros 4, White Sox 3

July 5, 2018 11:30 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .230
Sanchez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .257
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
A.Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Palka lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .230
Davidson dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Narvaez c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .263
L.Garcia cf-ss 3 1 1 1 0 2 .280
Anderson ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Totals 31 3 6 3 0 11
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Bregman ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .278
Altuve 2b 3 1 1 2 2 1 .332
Gurriel 3b 3 0 2 1 2 1 .300
Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Reddick lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
White 1b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .250
Stassi c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .252
a-Kemp ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .301
Marisnick cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .191
b-Gonzalez ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .230
Totals 31 4 8 4 9 9
Chicago 000 002 010—3 6 0
Houston 000 020 002—4 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Stassi in the 9th. b-singled for Marisnick in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 2, Houston 11. 2B_Sanchez (17), Bregman (28). HR_Narvaez (2), off Verlander; L.Garcia (3), off Devenski; Altuve (8), off Rodon. RBIs_Sanchez (40), Narvaez (11), L.Garcia (17), Springer (43), Altuve 2 (43), Gurriel (40). SB_Anderson (20), Gurriel (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Abreu); Houston 3 (Springer, Gattis, White). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Houston 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Moncada, Gattis. GIDP_Palka, Gattis, Marisnick.

DP_Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Moncada, Abreu), (Sanchez, Moncada, Abreu); Houston 1 (Bregman, White).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodon 6 5 2 2 6 6 109 4.29
Minaya 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 28 3.71
Cedeno, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.75
Rondon, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 7.62
Soria, L, 0-3, BS, 3-15 1-3 3 2 2 2 1 27 3.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 7 4 2 2 0 10 107 2.15
Devenski 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 1.78
Smith, W, 3-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.23

Inherited runners-scored_Cedeno 1-0, Rondon 1-0. HBP_Devenski (Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:05. A_34,955 (41,168).

