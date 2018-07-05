Astros 4, White Sox 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|A.Garcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Palka lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Davidson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|L.Garcia cf-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Anderson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|0
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.332
|Gurriel 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.300
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Reddick lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|White 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|a-Kemp ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|b-Gonzalez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|9
|9
|Chicago
|000
|002
|010—3
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|020
|002—4
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Stassi in the 9th. b-singled for Marisnick in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 2, Houston 11. 2B_Sanchez (17), Bregman (28). HR_Narvaez (2), off Verlander; L.Garcia (3), off Devenski; Altuve (8), off Rodon. RBIs_Sanchez (40), Narvaez (11), L.Garcia (17), Springer (43), Altuve 2 (43), Gurriel (40). SB_Anderson (20), Gurriel (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Abreu); Houston 3 (Springer, Gattis, White). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Houston 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Moncada, Gattis. GIDP_Palka, Gattis, Marisnick.
DP_Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Moncada, Abreu), (Sanchez, Moncada, Abreu); Houston 1 (Bregman, White).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodon
|6
|5
|2
|2
|6
|6
|109
|4.29
|Minaya
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|3.71
|Cedeno, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.75
|Rondon, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7.62
|Soria, L, 0-3, BS, 3-15
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|27
|3.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|107
|2.15
|Devenski
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|1.78
|Smith, W, 3-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.23
Inherited runners-scored_Cedeno 1-0, Rondon 1-0. HBP_Devenski (Anderson).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:05. A_34,955 (41,168).
