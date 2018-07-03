Astros 5, Rangers 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.334
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Federowicz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Kemp lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.313
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|4
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.286
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Beltre 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Rua lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|a-Gallo ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Guzman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|4
|10
|Houston
|203
|000
|000—5
|9
|0
|Texas
|001
|010
|010—3
|7
|0
a-walked for Rua in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 7, Texas 8. 2B_Gurriel (20), Reddick (9), Guzman (9), DeShields (10). HR_Reddick (7), off Bibens-Dirkx; Kemp (2), off Bibens-Dirkx. RBIs_Gurriel (38), Reddick 2 (23), Kemp 2 (14), Choo (40), Odor (21), DeShields (18). SB_Odor (5). CS_Kemp (2). S_Altuve.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gurriel, Gonzalez 2); Texas 3 (Mazara, Chirinos 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Texas 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Andrus, DeShields. LIDP_Bregman, Altuve.
DP_Texas 2 (Guzman), (Odor, Guzman).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 5-8
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|111
|4.12
|Devenski, H, 16
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|1.57
|Sipp, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.25
|Rondon, S, 6-8
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|1.44
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bibens-Dirkx, L, 1-2
|6
|9
|5
|5
|2
|4
|114
|4.40
|Barnette
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.39
|Claudio
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|4.82
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.25
Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 3-1, Rondon 2-0. HBP_Bibens-Dirkx 2 (Stassi,Springer).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:27. A_40,165 (49,115).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.