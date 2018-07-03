Astros 5, Rangers 3

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .254 Bregman 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .279 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .334 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .293 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .262 Stassi c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Federowicz c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .200 Gonzalez ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .230 Kemp lf 2 1 1 2 2 0 .313 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Totals 32 5 9 5 4 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 1 2 1 2 1 .286 Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Beltre 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .309 Odor 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .236 Rua lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186 a-Gallo ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .194 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .209 Guzman 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .233 DeShields cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .231 Totals 34 3 7 3 4 10

Houston 203 000 000—5 9 0 Texas 001 010 010—3 7 0

a-walked for Rua in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 7, Texas 8. 2B_Gurriel (20), Reddick (9), Guzman (9), DeShields (10). HR_Reddick (7), off Bibens-Dirkx; Kemp (2), off Bibens-Dirkx. RBIs_Gurriel (38), Reddick 2 (23), Kemp 2 (14), Choo (40), Odor (21), DeShields (18). SB_Odor (5). CS_Kemp (2). S_Altuve.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gurriel, Gonzalez 2); Texas 3 (Mazara, Chirinos 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Texas 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Andrus, DeShields. LIDP_Bregman, Altuve.

DP_Texas 2 (Guzman), (Odor, Guzman).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, W, 5-8 7 5 2 2 1 7 111 4.12 Devenski, H, 16 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 23 1.57 Sipp, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.25 Rondon, S, 6-8 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 35 1.44 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bibens-Dirkx, L, 1-2 6 9 5 5 2 4 114 4.40 Barnette 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.39 Claudio 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 4.82 Chavez 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.25

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 3-1, Rondon 2-0. HBP_Bibens-Dirkx 2 (Stassi,Springer).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:27. A_40,165 (49,115).

