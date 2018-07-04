Listen Live Sports

Astros 5, Rangers 4, 10 innings,

July 4, 2018 11:05 pm
 
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Choo dh 4 1 2 1
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 Andrus ss 5 1 2 0
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 Mazara rf 5 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 1 Profar 3b 4 2 2 1
Gattis dh 4 0 1 1 Odor 2b 4 0 1 1
Reddick rf-lf 4 1 3 2 R.Chrns c 4 0 1 1
M.Gnzal ss 4 1 0 0 Gallo lf-1b 5 0 0 0
Fdrwicz c 4 0 1 0 Guzman 1b 4 0 2 0
T.Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 Rua pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 0 0 0 0 DShelds cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 38 4 11 4
Houston 000 310 000 1—5
Texas 013 000 000 0—4

E_C.Martin (1), Profar (14), Federowicz (1). DP_Houston 1, Texas 2. LOB_Houston 9, Texas 9. 2B_Gurriel (21), Federowicz (2), Odor (10), R.Chirinos (12). HR_Gurriel (5), Reddick (8), Choo (16). SB_Reddick (4), Profar (7). SF_Gattis (5). S_Choo (1), DeShields (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole 5 8 4 4 2 7
Harris 1 2 0 0 0 1
McHugh W,4-0 3 1 0 0 0 1
Giles S,12-12 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Minor 6 7 4 3 3 4
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 0
Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kela 1 0 0 0 0 0
Martin L,1-2 1 1 1 1 2 0

HBP_by Cole (Profar), by Martin (Gurriel). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:33. A_43,592 (49,115).

