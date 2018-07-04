Astros 5, Rangers 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.251
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.271
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Federowicz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|5
|4
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Profar 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.236
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.210
|Gallo lf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.191
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|1-Rua pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|2
|11
|Houston
|000
|310
|000
|1—5
|9
|1
|Texas
|013
|000
|000
|0—4
|11
|2
1-ran for Guzman in the 8th.
E_Federowicz (1), Profar (14), Martin (1). LOB_Houston 9, Texas 9. 2B_Gurriel (21), Federowicz (2), Odor (10), Chirinos (12). HR_Reddick (8), off Minor; Gurriel (5), off Minor; Choo (16), off Cole. RBIs_Bregman (54), Gurriel (39), Gattis (57), Reddick 2 (25), Choo (41), Profar (45), Odor (22), Chirinos (35). SB_Reddick (4), Profar (7). SF_Gattis. S_Choo, DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve 3, Federowicz 2); Texas 7 (Choo, Mazara 3, Gallo 2, Guzman). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Texas 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Gattis, Chirinos. GIDP_Gonzalez 2, Chirinos.
DP_Houston 1 (Gonzalez, Altuve, Gurriel); Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman), (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|5
|8
|4
|4
|2
|7
|108
|2.70
|Harris
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.02
|McHugh, W, 4-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|45
|0.90
|Giles, S, 12-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.94
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|6
|7
|4
|3
|3
|4
|97
|4.63
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.35
|Diekman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.68
|Kela
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.30
|Martin, L, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|26
|4.32
HBP_Cole (Profar), Martin (Gurriel). WP_Cole. PB_Federowicz (1).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:33. A_43,592 (49,115).
