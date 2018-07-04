Astros 5, Rangers 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .251 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .279 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .332 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .296 Gattis dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .249 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 3 2 1 0 .271 Gonzalez ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .227 Federowicz c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .214 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Totals 37 5 9 5 5 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .289 Andrus ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .268 Mazara rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .274 Profar 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .244 Odor 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .236 Chirinos c 4 0 1 1 1 2 .210 Gallo lf-1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .191 Guzman 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .238 1-Rua pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Totals 38 4 11 4 2 11

Houston 000 310 000 1—5 9 1 Texas 013 000 000 0—4 11 2

1-ran for Guzman in the 8th.

E_Federowicz (1), Profar (14), Martin (1). LOB_Houston 9, Texas 9. 2B_Gurriel (21), Federowicz (2), Odor (10), Chirinos (12). HR_Reddick (8), off Minor; Gurriel (5), off Minor; Choo (16), off Cole. RBIs_Bregman (54), Gurriel (39), Gattis (57), Reddick 2 (25), Choo (41), Profar (45), Odor (22), Chirinos (35). SB_Reddick (4), Profar (7). SF_Gattis. S_Choo, DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve 3, Federowicz 2); Texas 7 (Choo, Mazara 3, Gallo 2, Guzman). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Texas 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Gattis, Chirinos. GIDP_Gonzalez 2, Chirinos.

DP_Houston 1 (Gonzalez, Altuve, Gurriel); Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman), (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 5 8 4 4 2 7 108 2.70 Harris 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 4.02 McHugh, W, 4-0 3 1 0 0 0 1 45 0.90 Giles, S, 12-12 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.94 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor 6 7 4 3 3 4 97 4.63 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.35 Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.68 Kela 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.30 Martin, L, 1-2 1 1 1 1 2 0 26 4.32

HBP_Cole (Profar), Martin (Gurriel). WP_Cole. PB_Federowicz (1).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:33. A_43,592 (49,115).

