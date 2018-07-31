Listen Live Sports

Athletics 10, Blue Jays 1

July 31, 2018 1:24 am
 
Toronto Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn rf 3 0 1 0 Martini lf 4 1 2 1
Smth Jr ph 1 0 0 0 Barreto ph-2b 1 0 0 0
R.Mrtin 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 0 0
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 2
Morales 1b 3 0 0 0 Du.Fwlr pr-cf 0 1 0 0
Solarte dh 4 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 2 0 1 2
T.Hrnnd lf 4 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 5 0 1 0
A.Diaz ss 4 1 1 1 Pscotty rf 4 2 2 1
Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 Canha cf-lf 5 2 2 1
Maile c 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 2 2 0
Lucroy c 2 1 1 3
Totals 33 1 5 1 Totals 34 10 12 10
Toronto 000 000 001— 1
Oakland 011 200 06x—10

E_M.Chapman (12), T.Hernandez (6). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Oakland 9. 2B_Granderson (16), R.Martin (6), Martini (5), Lowrie (27), M.Olson (18), Semien (25), Lucroy (16). HR_A.Diaz (11), Piscotty (15), Canha (14). SF_K.Davis (6), Lucroy (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Estrada L,4-8 4 5 4 4 3 0
Loup 1 0 0 0 1 1
Petricka 1 1 0 0 1 1
Garcia 1 1-3 6 6 5 2 1
Biagini 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Jackson W,2-2 5 2-3 3 0 0 3 5
Dull 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2
Familia 1 1 0 0 1 2
Buchter 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:59. A_11,449 (46,765).

