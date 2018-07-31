Athletics 10, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|b-Smith Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Martin 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Solarte dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Diaz ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|4
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|a-Barreto ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.270
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.274
|1-Fowler pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.251
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Piscotty rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Canha cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Lucroy c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.243
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|10
|7
|3
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|5
|1
|Oakland
|011
|200
|06x—10
|12
|1
a-struck out for Martini in the 8th. b-popped out for Granderson in the 9th.
1-ran for Lowrie in the 8th.
E_Hernandez (6), Chapman (12). LOB_Toronto 9, Oakland 9. 2B_Granderson (16), Martin (6), Martini (5), Lowrie (27), Olson (18), Semien (25), Lucroy (16). HR_Diaz (11), off Buchter; Canha (14), off Estrada; Piscotty (15), off Garcia. RBIs_Diaz (29), Martini (7), Lowrie 2 (68), Davis 2 (82), Piscotty (51), Canha (41), Lucroy 3 (36). SF_Davis, Lucroy.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Grichuk, Solarte 3, Hernandez); Oakland 3 (Chapman 2, Olson). RISP_Toronto 0 for 8; Oakland 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Morales, Lowrie. GIDP_Canha.
DP_Toronto 1 (Martin, Morales).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, L, 4-8
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|0
|69
|4.90
|Loup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.54
|Petricka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.44
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|6
|6
|5
|2
|1
|42
|6.42
|Biagini
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.32
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, W, 2-2
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|101
|3.32
|Dull
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.89
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.25
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.51
|Buchter
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 3-0, Dull 1-0. WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:59. A_11,449 (46,765).
