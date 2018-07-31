Listen Live Sports

Athletics 10, Blue Jays 1

July 31, 2018 1:24 am
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .234
b-Smith Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Martin 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .184
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215
Morales 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Solarte dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .243
Diaz ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .254
Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Maile c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Totals 33 1 5 1 4 10
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .325
a-Barreto ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .270
Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 2 1 1 .274
1-Fowler pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231
Davis dh 2 0 1 2 2 0 .251
Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Piscotty rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .261
Canha cf-lf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .261
Semien ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .254
Lucroy c 2 1 1 3 1 0 .243
Totals 34 10 12 10 7 3
Toronto 000 000 001— 1 5 1
Oakland 011 200 06x—10 12 1

a-struck out for Martini in the 8th. b-popped out for Granderson in the 9th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 8th.

E_Hernandez (6), Chapman (12). LOB_Toronto 9, Oakland 9. 2B_Granderson (16), Martin (6), Martini (5), Lowrie (27), Olson (18), Semien (25), Lucroy (16). HR_Diaz (11), off Buchter; Canha (14), off Estrada; Piscotty (15), off Garcia. RBIs_Diaz (29), Martini (7), Lowrie 2 (68), Davis 2 (82), Piscotty (51), Canha (41), Lucroy 3 (36). SF_Davis, Lucroy.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Grichuk, Solarte 3, Hernandez); Oakland 3 (Chapman 2, Olson). RISP_Toronto 0 for 8; Oakland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Morales, Lowrie. GIDP_Canha.

DP_Toronto 1 (Martin, Morales).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, L, 4-8 4 5 4 4 3 0 69 4.90
Loup 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.54
Petricka 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 4.44
Garcia 1 1-3 6 6 5 2 1 42 6.42
Biagini 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 6.32
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jackson, W, 2-2 5 2-3 3 0 0 3 5 101 3.32
Dull 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.89
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.25
Familia 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 2.51
Buchter 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 3-0, Dull 1-0. WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:59. A_11,449 (46,765).

