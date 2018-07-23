Athletics 15, Rangers 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 2 2 1 1 1 .253 Pinder lf-rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .265 Lowrie 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .276 Barreto 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Davis dh 6 2 3 2 0 1 .253 Olson 1b 4 3 2 0 1 0 .240 Piscotty rf 4 2 2 3 1 0 .261 Martini lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Chapman 3b 5 2 3 4 0 2 .261 Canha cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .256 Lucroy c 5 2 2 4 0 0 .242 Totals 44 15 18 15 4 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tocci p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105 Choo rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .287 a-Calhoun ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Andrus ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .262 Kiner-Falefa 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Beltre dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Profar 3b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .249 Rua lf-rf-p 4 0 1 0 0 3 .197 Chirinos c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .211 Guzman 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .249 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Totals 33 3 8 3 2 7

Oakland 050 020 620—15 18 0 Texas 002 000 100— 3 8 0

a-grounded out for Choo in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 6. 2B_Semien (22), Pinder (9), Davis (21), Piscotty (27), Canha (15), Lucroy (14), Odor (13), Guzman (11). HR_Lucroy (2), off Hamels; Piscotty (13), off Hamels; Chapman (11), off Moore; Davis (24), off Claudio; Andrus (3), off Anderson. RBIs_Semien (35), Pinder (23), Davis 2 (69), Piscotty 3 (49), Chapman 4 (34), Lucroy 4 (32), Andrus 2 (11), Guzman (39).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Semien, Lowrie, Davis, Olson 2, Lucroy); Texas 4 (Odor, Beltre, Rua, DeShields). RISP_Oakland 8 for 17; Texas 1 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Lowrie, Odor, Andrus, Calhoun, Beltre. LIDP_Odor. GIDP_Guzman.

DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Olson), (Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 2-2 6 6 2 2 1 6 91 5.46 Pagan 1 1 1 1 1 0 19 3.86 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Hatcher 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.55 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, L, 5-9 5 9 7 7 2 5 92 4.72 Rua 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Moore 1 2-3 5 6 6 1 0 47 7.70 Claudio 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 33 4.64 Tocci 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-1, Tocci 2-0. HBP_Hamels (Pinder), Anderson (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:13. A_18,744 (49,115).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.