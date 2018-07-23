Athletics 15, Rangers 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Pinder lf-rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Barreto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Davis dh
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Olson 1b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Piscotty rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.261
|Martini lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Chapman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.261
|Canha cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Lucroy c
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|44
|15
|18
|15
|4
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tocci p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Choo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|a-Calhoun ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Profar 3b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Rua lf-rf-p
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|2
|7
|Oakland
|050
|020
|620—15
|18
|0
|Texas
|002
|000
|100—
|3
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Choo in the 7th.
LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 6. 2B_Semien (22), Pinder (9), Davis (21), Piscotty (27), Canha (15), Lucroy (14), Odor (13), Guzman (11). HR_Lucroy (2), off Hamels; Piscotty (13), off Hamels; Chapman (11), off Moore; Davis (24), off Claudio; Andrus (3), off Anderson. RBIs_Semien (35), Pinder (23), Davis 2 (69), Piscotty 3 (49), Chapman 4 (34), Lucroy 4 (32), Andrus 2 (11), Guzman (39).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Semien, Lowrie, Davis, Olson 2, Lucroy); Texas 4 (Odor, Beltre, Rua, DeShields). RISP_Oakland 8 for 17; Texas 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Lowrie, Odor, Andrus, Calhoun, Beltre. LIDP_Odor. GIDP_Guzman.
DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Olson), (Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 2-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|91
|5.46
|Pagan
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|3.86
|Wendelken
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Hatcher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.55
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels, L, 5-9
|5
|9
|7
|7
|2
|5
|92
|4.72
|Rua
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Moore
|1
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|0
|47
|7.70
|Claudio
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|33
|4.64
|Tocci
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-1, Tocci 2-0. HBP_Hamels (Pinder), Anderson (Choo).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:13. A_18,744 (49,115).
