Athletics 15, Rangers 3

July 23, 2018 11:48 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 2 2 1 1 1 .253
Pinder lf-rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .265
Lowrie 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .276
Barreto 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Davis dh 6 2 3 2 0 1 .253
Olson 1b 4 3 2 0 1 0 .240
Piscotty rf 4 2 2 3 1 0 .261
Martini lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Chapman 3b 5 2 3 4 0 2 .261
Canha cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .256
Lucroy c 5 2 2 4 0 0 .242
Totals 44 15 18 15 4 7
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tocci p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105
Choo rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .287
a-Calhoun ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259
Andrus ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .262
Kiner-Falefa 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Beltre dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Profar 3b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .249
Rua lf-rf-p 4 0 1 0 0 3 .197
Chirinos c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .211
Guzman 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .249
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Totals 33 3 8 3 2 7
Oakland 050 020 620—15 18 0
Texas 002 000 100— 3 8 0

a-grounded out for Choo in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 6. 2B_Semien (22), Pinder (9), Davis (21), Piscotty (27), Canha (15), Lucroy (14), Odor (13), Guzman (11). HR_Lucroy (2), off Hamels; Piscotty (13), off Hamels; Chapman (11), off Moore; Davis (24), off Claudio; Andrus (3), off Anderson. RBIs_Semien (35), Pinder (23), Davis 2 (69), Piscotty 3 (49), Chapman 4 (34), Lucroy 4 (32), Andrus 2 (11), Guzman (39).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Semien, Lowrie, Davis, Olson 2, Lucroy); Texas 4 (Odor, Beltre, Rua, DeShields). RISP_Oakland 8 for 17; Texas 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Lowrie, Odor, Andrus, Calhoun, Beltre. LIDP_Odor. GIDP_Guzman.

DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Olson), (Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 2-2 6 6 2 2 1 6 91 5.46
Pagan 1 1 1 1 1 0 19 3.86
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Hatcher 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.55
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels, L, 5-9 5 9 7 7 2 5 92 4.72
Rua 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Moore 1 2-3 5 6 6 1 0 47 7.70
Claudio 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 33 4.64
Tocci 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-1, Tocci 2-0. HBP_Hamels (Pinder), Anderson (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:13. A_18,744 (49,115).

