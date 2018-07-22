Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 4, Giants 3, 11 innings,

July 22, 2018 1:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Duggar cf 5 0 0 0 Semien ss 2 0 0 1
Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 Canha cf-1b 5 0 0 0
McCtchn rf 3 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Posey c 5 1 1 0 Pscotty rf 5 0 1 0
Sndoval 3b 5 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 1 1 0
Hanson 2b 5 1 1 0 Du.Fwlr pr-cf 1 0 0 0
Pence dh 5 0 3 2 M.Chpmn 3b 5 2 3 0
G.Hrnan lf 3 0 0 0 Pinder lf 3 1 1 0
Phegley c 2 0 0 1
Martini ph 0 0 0 0
Lucroy c 1 0 1 1
Totals 39 3 6 3 Totals 34 4 7 3
San Francisco 000 100 101 00—3
Oakland 000 030 000 01—4

DP_San Francisco 3, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Pence (5), Piscotty (26). HR_Belt (14). SB_McCutchen (9), Pence (3), Piscotty (2). CS_Semien (5). S_Pinder (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Bumgarner 4 2 3 3 6 5
Dyson 2 0 0 0 1 1
Black 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Holland 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Watson 0 2 0 0 0 0
Moronta 2 0 0 0 1 1
Smith L,0-1 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Cahill 5 2-3 2 1 1 3 5
Buchter H,10 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Trivino H,13 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Treinen BS,4 2 1 1 1 2 3
Petit W,5-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

Bumgarner pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

Watson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Advertisement

HBP_by Holland (Lowrie). WP_Cahill, Treinen.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:04. A_56,310 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington