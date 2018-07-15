Athletics 4, Giants 3

Oakland San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 5 0 2 0 d’Arnud 3b 5 0 2 0 Pscotty rf 4 1 2 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 5 0 0 0 Sndoval 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Davis lf 3 0 0 1 McCtchn rf 3 0 1 0 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 Posey c 4 0 2 0 Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 G.Hrnan lf 4 1 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 0 0 Duggar cf 4 2 2 1 Pinder 2b 2 0 2 0 Hanson 2b 4 0 1 1 Du.Fwlr cf 4 0 0 0 Smrdzja p 0 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 1 1 1 Slater ph 1 0 1 1 Bre.And p 2 0 1 0 D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Petit p 0 0 0 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0 Canha ph-lf 2 1 1 2 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Black p 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Hundley ph 1 0 0 0 Blach p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 35 3 10 3

Oakland 011 000 200—4 San Francisco 010 200 000—3

LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 11. 2B_Piscotty 2 (24), G.Hernandez (11), Duggar 2 (5). HR_Canha (12). SB_Semien (10), Piscotty (1), McCutchen (8). CS_Hanson (1). SF_K.Davis (4), Phegley (2). S_Samardzija (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Anderson 3 1-3 8 3 3 0 1 Petit W,4-2 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 Trivino H,11 2 0 0 0 2 3 Treinen S,24-27 1 0 0 0 2 2 San Francisco Samardzija 4 3 2 2 2 1 Holland 2 1 0 0 0 5 Watson L,2-3 BS,3 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 Black 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0 Blach 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Anderson (Crawford), by Samardzija (Pinder). WP_Samardzija.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ben May; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:10. A_41,970 (41,915).

