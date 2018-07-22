Athletics 4, Giants 3

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duggar cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .287 McCutchen rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .260 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 1 3 .288 Posey c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Sandoval 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Hanson 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .275 Pence dh 5 0 3 2 0 2 .228 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273 Totals 39 3 6 3 5 14

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 2 0 0 1 3 0 .253 Canha cf-1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .246 Piscotty rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Olson 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .234 1-Fowler pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Chapman 3b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .253 Pinder lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261 Phegley c 2 0 0 1 1 1 .214 a-Martini ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Lucroy c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .241 Totals 34 4 7 3 9 10

San Francisco 000 100 101 00—3 6 0 Oakland 000 030 000 01—4 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Phegley in the 9th.

1-ran for Olson in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Pence (5), Piscotty (26). HR_Belt (14), off Cahill. RBIs_Belt (43), Pence 2 (13), Semien (34), Phegley (10), Lucroy (28). SB_McCutchen (9), Pence (3), Piscotty (2). CS_Semien (5). S_Pinder.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Duggar 2, Crawford 2, Posey); Oakland 2 (Davis, Chapman). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Canha. GIDP_Sandoval, Semien, Canha 2.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Hanson, Belt), (Crawford, Hanson, Belt), (Crawford, Hanson, Belt); Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 4 2 3 3 6 5 92 3.19 Dyson 2 0 0 0 1 1 25 3.00 Black 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 6.23 Holland 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.06 Watson 0 2 0 0 0 0 9 2.03 Moronta 2 0 0 0 1 1 21 1.81 Smith, L, 0-1 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 17 1.50 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill 5 2-3 2 1 1 3 5 79 2.95 Buchter, H, 10 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 11 2.21 Trivino, H, 13 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 1.17 Treinen, BS, 4-28 2 1 1 1 2 3 40 1.08 Petit, W, 5-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.38

Bumgarner pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Watson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 3-1, Moronta 2-0, Buchter 3-0, Trivino 2-1. HBP_Holland (Lowrie). WP_Cahill, Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:04. A_56,310 (46,765).

