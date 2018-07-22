Listen Live Sports

Athletics 4, Giants 3

July 22, 2018 1:24 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Duggar cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .287
McCutchen rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .260
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 1 3 .288
Posey c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Sandoval 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Hanson 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .275
Pence dh 5 0 3 2 0 2 .228
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273
Totals 39 3 6 3 5 14
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 2 0 0 1 3 0 .253
Canha cf-1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .246
Piscotty rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .263
Olson 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .234
1-Fowler pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Chapman 3b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .253
Pinder lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261
Phegley c 2 0 0 1 1 1 .214
a-Martini ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Lucroy c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .241
Totals 34 4 7 3 9 10
San Francisco 000 100 101 00—3 6 0
Oakland 000 030 000 01—4 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Phegley in the 9th.

1-ran for Olson in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Pence (5), Piscotty (26). HR_Belt (14), off Cahill. RBIs_Belt (43), Pence 2 (13), Semien (34), Phegley (10), Lucroy (28). SB_McCutchen (9), Pence (3), Piscotty (2). CS_Semien (5). S_Pinder.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Duggar 2, Crawford 2, Posey); Oakland 2 (Davis, Chapman). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Canha. GIDP_Sandoval, Semien, Canha 2.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Hanson, Belt), (Crawford, Hanson, Belt), (Crawford, Hanson, Belt); Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 4 2 3 3 6 5 92 3.19
Dyson 2 0 0 0 1 1 25 3.00
Black 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 6.23
Holland 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.06
Watson 0 2 0 0 0 0 9 2.03
Moronta 2 0 0 0 1 1 21 1.81
Smith, L, 0-1 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 17 1.50
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill 5 2-3 2 1 1 3 5 79 2.95
Buchter, H, 10 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 11 2.21
Trivino, H, 13 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 1.17
Treinen, BS, 4-28 2 1 1 1 2 3 40 1.08
Petit, W, 5-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.38

Bumgarner pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Watson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 3-1, Moronta 2-0, Buchter 3-0, Trivino 2-1. HBP_Holland (Lowrie). WP_Cahill, Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:04. A_56,310 (46,765).

