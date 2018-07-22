Athletics 4, Giants 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|McCutchen rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.260
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.288
|Posey c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Sandoval 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hanson 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Pence dh
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.228
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Totals
|39
|3
|6
|3
|5
|14
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.253
|Canha cf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Piscotty rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|1-Fowler pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Chapman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Pinder lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|a-Martini ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Lucroy c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|9
|10
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|101
|00—3
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|030
|000
|01—4
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-pinch hit for Phegley in the 9th.
1-ran for Olson in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Pence (5), Piscotty (26). HR_Belt (14), off Cahill. RBIs_Belt (43), Pence 2 (13), Semien (34), Phegley (10), Lucroy (28). SB_McCutchen (9), Pence (3), Piscotty (2). CS_Semien (5). S_Pinder.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Duggar 2, Crawford 2, Posey); Oakland 2 (Davis, Chapman). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Canha. GIDP_Sandoval, Semien, Canha 2.
DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Hanson, Belt), (Crawford, Hanson, Belt), (Crawford, Hanson, Belt); Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|4
|2
|3
|3
|6
|5
|92
|3.19
|Dyson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.00
|Black
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|6.23
|Holland
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.06
|Watson
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.03
|Moronta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.81
|Smith, L, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|1.50
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|79
|2.95
|Buchter, H, 10
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.21
|Trivino, H, 13
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|1.17
|Treinen, BS, 4-28
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|40
|1.08
|Petit, W, 5-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.38
Bumgarner pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
Watson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 3-1, Moronta 2-0, Buchter 3-0, Trivino 2-1. HBP_Holland (Lowrie). WP_Cahill, Treinen.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_4:04. A_56,310 (46,765).
