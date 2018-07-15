Athletics 4, Giants 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 0 2 0 0 2 .255 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .261 Olson 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Davis lf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .246 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .246 Pinder 2b 2 0 2 0 1 0 .262 Fowler cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Phegley c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .225 Anderson p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Canha ph-lf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .259 Totals 34 4 9 4 3 11

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. d’Arnaud 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .294 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Sandoval 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .251 McCutchen rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .263 Posey c 4 0 2 0 1 1 .292 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Hernandez lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .276 Duggar cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .320 Hanson 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .283 Samardzija p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 a-Slater ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .282 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063 b-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Hundley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .040 Totals 35 3 10 3 4 9

Oakland 011 000 200—4 9 0 San Francisco 010 200 000—3 10 0

a-singled for Samardzija in the 4th. b-flied out for Holland in the 6th. c-homered for Petit in the 7th. d-grounded out for Melancon in the 8th. e-struck out for Trivino in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 11. 2B_Piscotty 2 (24), Hernandez (11), Duggar 2 (5). HR_Canha (12), off Watson. RBIs_Davis (64), Phegley (9), Canha 2 (38), Duggar (4), Hanson (26), Slater (5). SB_Semien (10), Piscotty (1), McCutchen (8). CS_Hanson (1). SF_Davis, Phegley. S_Samardzija.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Semien, Chapman 2, Canha, Lowrie); San Francisco 6 (Posey 2, Crawford, Hernandez 3). RISP_Oakland 0 for 10; San Francisco 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Fowler 2, Olson, Hanson.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 3 1-3 8 3 3 0 1 54 6.08 Petit, W, 4-2 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 29 3.20 Trivino, H, 11 2 0 0 0 2 3 36 1.25 Treinen, S, 24-27 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 0.96 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija 4 3 2 2 2 1 55 6.25 Holland 2 1 0 0 0 5 26 4.09 Watson, L, 2-3, BS, 3-3 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 24 2.08 Black 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 13.50 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.40 Blach 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.48

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Black 2-0. HBP_Anderson (Crawford), Samardzija (Pinder). WP_Samardzija.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ben May; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:10. A_41,970 (41,915).

