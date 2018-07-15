Athletics 4, Giants 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Trivino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Pinder 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Fowler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Petit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Canha ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|3
|11
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Sandoval 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|McCutchen rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Duggar cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.320
|Hanson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Samardzija p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|a-Slater ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|b-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Hundley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Blach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.040
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|4
|9
|Oakland
|011
|000
|200—4
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|200
|000—3
|10
|0
a-singled for Samardzija in the 4th. b-flied out for Holland in the 6th. c-homered for Petit in the 7th. d-grounded out for Melancon in the 8th. e-struck out for Trivino in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 11. 2B_Piscotty 2 (24), Hernandez (11), Duggar 2 (5). HR_Canha (12), off Watson. RBIs_Davis (64), Phegley (9), Canha 2 (38), Duggar (4), Hanson (26), Slater (5). SB_Semien (10), Piscotty (1), McCutchen (8). CS_Hanson (1). SF_Davis, Phegley. S_Samardzija.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Semien, Chapman 2, Canha, Lowrie); San Francisco 6 (Posey 2, Crawford, Hernandez 3). RISP_Oakland 0 for 10; San Francisco 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Fowler 2, Olson, Hanson.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|3
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|1
|54
|6.08
|Petit, W, 4-2
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|3.20
|Trivino, H, 11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|36
|1.25
|Treinen, S, 24-27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|0.96
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|55
|6.25
|Holland
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|26
|4.09
|Watson, L, 2-3, BS, 3-3
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|2.08
|Black
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|13.50
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.40
|Blach
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.48
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Black 2-0. HBP_Anderson (Crawford), Samardzija (Pinder). WP_Samardzija.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ben May; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:10. A_41,970 (41,915).
