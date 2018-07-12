Athletics 6, Astros 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Piscotty rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Pinder 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Lucroy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|3
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.248
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|a-White ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Kemp lf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.297
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|b-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|5
|6
|Oakland
|000
|030
|030—6
|11
|0
|Houston
|002
|200
|000—4
|5
|1
a-struck out for Stassi in the 9th. b-grounded out for Marisnick in the 9th.
E_Altuve (6). LOB_Oakland 8, Houston 5. 2B_Martini 2 (2), Semien (20), Chapman (16), Bregman (30). HR_Kemp (3), off Hatcher. RBIs_Martini 2 (3), Piscotty (44), Chapman (28), Canha 2 (36), Bregman 2 (61), Kemp 2 (17). SB_Semien (8), Kemp (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Olson 3, Chapman 2); Houston 1 (Reddick). RISP_Oakland 4 for 14; Houston 2 for 4.
GIDP_Lucroy.
DP_Houston 1 (Harris, Gonzalez, Gurriel).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill
|3
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|83
|3.10
|Hatcher
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|31
|4.70
|Petit, W, 3-2
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.36
|Buchter, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.93
|Trivino, S, 4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.31
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|104
|2.96
|McHugh
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|0.99
|Smith, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.32
|Devenski, L, 2-2, BS, 3-5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|25
|2.45
|Harris
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.89
Inherited runners-scored_Hatcher 1-1, Petit 1-0, McHugh 2-0, Harris 1-0. WP_Cahill.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:21. A_38,900 (41,168).
