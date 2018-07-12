Listen Live Sports

Athletics 6, Astros 4

July 12, 2018 5:50 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini lf 5 0 3 2 0 2 .250
Semien ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Piscotty rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .258
Davis dh 4 1 1 0 1 3 .250
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .240
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .252
Pinder 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .253
Canha cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .262
Lucroy c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .242
Totals 38 6 11 6 3 10
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .248
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .285
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .304
Reddick rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262
Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Gonzalez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Stassi c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .255
a-White ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Kemp lf 2 2 1 2 1 0 .297
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
b-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Totals 31 4 5 4 5 6
Oakland 000 030 030—6 11 0
Houston 002 200 000—4 5 1

a-struck out for Stassi in the 9th. b-grounded out for Marisnick in the 9th.

E_Altuve (6). LOB_Oakland 8, Houston 5. 2B_Martini 2 (2), Semien (20), Chapman (16), Bregman (30). HR_Kemp (3), off Hatcher. RBIs_Martini 2 (3), Piscotty (44), Chapman (28), Canha 2 (36), Bregman 2 (61), Kemp 2 (17). SB_Semien (8), Kemp (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Olson 3, Chapman 2); Houston 1 (Reddick). RISP_Oakland 4 for 14; Houston 2 for 4.

GIDP_Lucroy.

DP_Houston 1 (Harris, Gonzalez, Gurriel).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill 3 2-3 3 3 3 3 3 83 3.10
Hatcher 1 1 1 1 2 0 31 4.70
Petit, W, 3-2 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.36
Buchter, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.93
Trivino, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.31
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 5 104 2.96
McHugh 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 31 0.99
Smith, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.32
Devenski, L, 2-2, BS, 3-5 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 25 2.45
Harris 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.89

Inherited runners-scored_Hatcher 1-1, Petit 1-0, McHugh 2-0, Harris 1-0. WP_Cahill.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:21. A_38,900 (41,168).

