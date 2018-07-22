Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 6, Giants 5, 10 innings,

July 22, 2018 7:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
d’Arnud 3b 5 0 1 0 Martini lf 3 1 1 0
Belt 1b 5 0 0 0 Semien ss 2 1 0 0
McCtchn rf 5 1 1 1 Pscotty rf 5 0 0 0
Posey dh 3 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 2 2 3
Hundley c 4 2 2 0 M.Olson 1b 4 2 2 2
B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 2 1
Slater lf 4 1 3 1 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0
G.Hrnan cf 2 0 0 0 Phegley pr-c 0 0 0 0
Sndoval ph 1 0 1 2 Du.Fwlr cf 4 0 0 0
Duggar pr-cf 1 1 0 0 Barreto 2b 3 0 1 0
Tmlnson 2b 2 0 0 0 Lowrie ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Hanson ph-2b 2 0 1 1
Totals 38 5 9 5 Totals 34 6 8 6
San Francisco 000 010 310 0—5
Oakland 200 101 010 1—6

E_Belt (7). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Slater (3), Sandoval (9), M.Chapman (18). HR_McCutchen (10), K.Davis 2 (23), M.Olson 2 (21). SB_Hanson (5), Du.Fowler (6). S_Semien (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cueto 7 6 4 4 2 3
Melancon BS,3 1 1 1 1 1 1
Black 1 0 0 0 1 0
Blach L,6-6 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Oakland
Manaea 6 2-3 4 2 2 0 5
Pagan 0 1 1 1 0 0
Trivino BS,2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Petit 1 1 1 1 1 1
Familia W,5-4 2 1 0 0 0 1

Pagan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Cueto (Martini). WP_Cueto, Manaea.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

T_3:19. A_44,374 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington