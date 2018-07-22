Athletics 6, Giants 5

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|McCutchen rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Posey dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Hundley c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Slater lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Hernandez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|1-Duggar pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Tomlinson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|b-Hanson ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|38
|5
|9
|5
|1
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Semien ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Piscotty rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Davis dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.249
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.237
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|2-Phegley pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Fowler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|c-Lowrie ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|6
|4
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|310
|0—5
|9
|1
|Oakland
|200
|101
|010
|1—6
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Hernandez in the 7th. b-singled for Tomlinson in the 7th. c-flied out for Barreto in the 9th.
1-ran for Sandoval in the 7th. 2-ran for Lucroy in the 9th.
E_Belt (7). LOB_San Francisco 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Slater (3), Sandoval (9), Chapman (18). HR_McCutchen (10), off Petit; Davis (22), off Cueto; Olson (20), off Cueto; Olson (21), off Cueto; Davis (23), off Melancon. RBIs_McCutchen (42), Slater (6), Sandoval 2 (38), Hanson (27), Davis 3 (67), Olson 2 (49), Chapman (30). SB_Hanson (5), Fowler (6). S_Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (d’Arnaud, McCutchen, Hernandez); Oakland 4 (Martini, Davis 2, Barreto). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 5; Oakland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Piscotty. GIDP_Hanson, Chapman.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Belt, Crawford, Melancon); Oakland 1 (Semien, Barreto, Olson).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|7
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|94
|2.76
|Melancon
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.65
|Black
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|5.06
|Blach, L, 6-6
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|19
|4.55
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|98
|3.38
|Pagan
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3.73
|Trivino
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|1.36
|Petit
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.47
|Familia, W, 5-4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.74
Pagan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 1-0, Trivino 2-2. HBP_Cueto (Martini). WP_Cueto, Manaea.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:19. A_44,374 (46,765).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.