Athletics 6, Giants 5

July 22, 2018 7:40 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
d’Arnaud 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .308
Belt 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .282
McCutchen rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .259
Posey dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .283
Hundley c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .253
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Slater lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .326
Hernandez cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .271
a-Sandoval ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .254
1-Duggar pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .237
Tomlinson 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214
b-Hanson ph-2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .278
Totals 38 5 9 5 1 8
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238
Semien ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .251
Piscotty rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Davis dh 4 2 2 3 1 1 .249
Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .237
Chapman 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .256
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238
2-Phegley pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Fowler cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Barreto 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218
c-Lowrie ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Totals 34 6 8 6 6 4
San Francisco 000 010 310 0—5 9 1
Oakland 200 101 010 1—6 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Hernandez in the 7th. b-singled for Tomlinson in the 7th. c-flied out for Barreto in the 9th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 7th. 2-ran for Lucroy in the 9th.

E_Belt (7). LOB_San Francisco 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Slater (3), Sandoval (9), Chapman (18). HR_McCutchen (10), off Petit; Davis (22), off Cueto; Olson (20), off Cueto; Olson (21), off Cueto; Davis (23), off Melancon. RBIs_McCutchen (42), Slater (6), Sandoval 2 (38), Hanson (27), Davis 3 (67), Olson 2 (49), Chapman (30). SB_Hanson (5), Fowler (6). S_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (d’Arnaud, McCutchen, Hernandez); Oakland 4 (Martini, Davis 2, Barreto). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 5; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Piscotty. GIDP_Hanson, Chapman.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Belt, Crawford, Melancon); Oakland 1 (Semien, Barreto, Olson).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto 7 6 4 4 2 3 94 2.76
Melancon 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.65
Black 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 5.06
Blach, L, 6-6 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 19 4.55
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea 6 2-3 4 2 2 0 5 98 3.38
Pagan 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 3.73
Trivino 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 10 1.36
Petit 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 3.47
Familia, W, 5-4 2 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.74

Pagan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 1-0, Trivino 2-2. HBP_Cueto (Martini). WP_Cueto, Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:19. A_44,374 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

