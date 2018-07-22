Athletics 6, Giants 5

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. d’Arnaud 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .308 Belt 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .282 McCutchen rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .259 Posey dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .283 Hundley c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .253 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Slater lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .326 Hernandez cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .271 a-Sandoval ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .254 1-Duggar pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .237 Tomlinson 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214 b-Hanson ph-2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .278 Totals 38 5 9 5 1 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martini lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238 Semien ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .251 Piscotty rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Davis dh 4 2 2 3 1 1 .249 Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .237 Chapman 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .256 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238 2-Phegley pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Fowler cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Barreto 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218 c-Lowrie ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Totals 34 6 8 6 6 4

San Francisco 000 010 310 0—5 9 1 Oakland 200 101 010 1—6 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Hernandez in the 7th. b-singled for Tomlinson in the 7th. c-flied out for Barreto in the 9th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 7th. 2-ran for Lucroy in the 9th.

E_Belt (7). LOB_San Francisco 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Slater (3), Sandoval (9), Chapman (18). HR_McCutchen (10), off Petit; Davis (22), off Cueto; Olson (20), off Cueto; Olson (21), off Cueto; Davis (23), off Melancon. RBIs_McCutchen (42), Slater (6), Sandoval 2 (38), Hanson (27), Davis 3 (67), Olson 2 (49), Chapman (30). SB_Hanson (5), Fowler (6). S_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (d’Arnaud, McCutchen, Hernandez); Oakland 4 (Martini, Davis 2, Barreto). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 5; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Piscotty. GIDP_Hanson, Chapman.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Belt, Crawford, Melancon); Oakland 1 (Semien, Barreto, Olson).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto 7 6 4 4 2 3 94 2.76 Melancon 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.65 Black 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 5.06 Blach, L, 6-6 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 19 4.55 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 6 2-3 4 2 2 0 5 98 3.38 Pagan 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 3.73 Trivino 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 10 1.36 Petit 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 3.47 Familia, W, 5-4 2 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.74

Pagan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 1-0, Trivino 2-2. HBP_Cueto (Martini). WP_Cueto, Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:19. A_44,374 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.