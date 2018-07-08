Athletics 6, Indians 0

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Canha lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|K.Davis dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.240
|Piscotty rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.251
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|3
|12
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Guyer rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.168
|a-Naquin ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|R.Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.141
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Allen cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|3
|8
|Oakland
|110
|002
|110—6
|12
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
a-struck out for Guyer in the 6th.
E_Lowrie (2). LOB_Oakland 9, Cleveland 9. 2B_K.Davis 2 (18), Chapman (15), Guyer (6). HR_Piscotty (9), off Bieber; Lowrie (16), off Otero. RBIs_Fowler (20), Canha (34), Lowrie (62), K.Davis (59), Piscotty 2 (40).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Lowrie, Piscotty 2); Cleveland 6 (Perez, Gonzalez 4, Allen). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Phegley.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 1-2
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|96
|5.75
|Petit
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|3.63
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.16
|Pagan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.58
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 4-1
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|7
|98
|3.47
|Otero
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|5.67
|Rzepczynski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|7.71
|McAllister
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|5.70
|Tomlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|6.75
Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Rzepczynski 1-0, McAllister 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_3:04. A_27,125 (35,225).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.