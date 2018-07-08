Athletics 6, Indians 0

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler cf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .260 Canha lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .267 Lowrie 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .290 K.Davis dh 5 1 3 1 0 1 .248 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .240 Piscotty rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .251 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .256 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Phegley c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .219 Totals 39 6 12 6 3 12

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Encarnacion 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .232 Guyer rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .168 a-Naquin ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .260 R.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Perez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .141 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Allen cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Totals 33 0 5 0 3 8

Oakland 110 002 110—6 12 1 Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0

a-struck out for Guyer in the 6th.

E_Lowrie (2). LOB_Oakland 9, Cleveland 9. 2B_K.Davis 2 (18), Chapman (15), Guyer (6). HR_Piscotty (9), off Bieber; Lowrie (16), off Otero. RBIs_Fowler (20), Canha (34), Lowrie (62), K.Davis (59), Piscotty 2 (40).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Lowrie, Piscotty 2); Cleveland 6 (Perez, Gonzalez 4, Allen). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Phegley.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 1-2 5 3 0 0 2 3 96 5.75 Petit 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 3.63 Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.16 Pagan 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.58 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, L, 4-1 6 8 4 4 1 7 98 3.47 Otero 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 15 5.67 Rzepczynski 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 7.71 McAllister 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 28 5.70 Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 6.75

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Rzepczynski 1-0, McAllister 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:04. A_27,125 (35,225).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.