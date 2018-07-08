Listen Live Sports

Athletics 6, Indians 0

July 8, 2018 4:33 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fowler cf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .260
Canha lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .267
Lowrie 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .290
K.Davis dh 5 1 3 1 0 1 .248
Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .240
Piscotty rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .251
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .256
Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Phegley c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .219
Totals 39 6 12 6 3 12
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Encarnacion 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .232
Guyer rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .168
a-Naquin ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .260
R.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Perez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .141
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Allen cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Totals 33 0 5 0 3 8
Oakland 110 002 110—6 12 1
Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0

a-struck out for Guyer in the 6th.

E_Lowrie (2). LOB_Oakland 9, Cleveland 9. 2B_K.Davis 2 (18), Chapman (15), Guyer (6). HR_Piscotty (9), off Bieber; Lowrie (16), off Otero. RBIs_Fowler (20), Canha (34), Lowrie (62), K.Davis (59), Piscotty 2 (40).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Lowrie, Piscotty 2); Cleveland 6 (Perez, Gonzalez 4, Allen). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Phegley.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 1-2 5 3 0 0 2 3 96 5.75
Petit 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 3.63
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.16
Pagan 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.58
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, L, 4-1 6 8 4 4 1 7 98 3.47
Otero 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 15 5.67
Rzepczynski 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 7.71
McAllister 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 28 5.70
Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 6.75

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Rzepczynski 1-0, McAllister 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:04. A_27,125 (35,225).

