Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 6, Indians 3, 11 innings,

July 7, 2018 8:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Du.Fwlr cf 6 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 1 2 1
Canha lf 4 1 1 0 Brntley lf 5 0 2 0
Lowrie 2b 5 1 2 2 J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0
K.Davis dh 5 1 2 1 Encrnco dh-1b 4 0 0 1
M.Olson 1b 5 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0
Pscotty rf 5 1 1 2 R.Davis pr-cf 1 0 0 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 4 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 2 0 0 0
Lucroy c 5 0 0 1 E.Gnzal 2b 2 0 0 0
Gomes c 5 1 1 0
Naquin rf 4 1 1 0
C.Allen p 0 0 0 0
Guyer rf 1 0 0 0
G.Allen cf-rf-cf 4 0 2 1
Totals 43 6 12 6 Totals 41 3 9 3
Oakland 000 000 030 03—6
Cleveland 110 001 000 00—3

E_Lindor (12), E.Jackson (2). DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Oakland 7, Cleveland 9. 2B_M.Chapman 2 (14), Brantley (23), G.Allen (4). HR_Lowrie (15), K.Davis (21), Piscotty (8). SB_M.Chapman (1), J.Ramirez (19), G.Allen (6). CS_R.Davis (4). S_Semien (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Jackson 5 2-3 5 3 2 4 3
Buchter 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Trivino 2 3 0 0 0 3
Treinen W,5-1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Kluber 7 5 0 0 2 3
Ramirez BS,1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
McAllister 1 1 0 0 0 0
Allen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tomlin L,0-5 1 3 3 3 0 0

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:49. A_33,195 (35,225).

Advertisement

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington