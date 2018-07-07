Athletics 6, Indians 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler cf 6 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Canha lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .264 Lowrie 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .291 K.Davis dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .242 Olson 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .239 Piscotty rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .252 Chapman 3b 4 1 4 0 1 0 .256 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Lucroy c 5 0 0 1 0 0 .249 Totals 43 6 12 6 2 5

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. C.Allen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160 McAllister p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lindor ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .301 Brantley lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .310 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .293 Encarnacion dh-1b 4 0 0 1 1 0 .227 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 1-R.Davis pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kipnis 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .216 Gonzalez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Gomes c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .247 Naquin rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .264 G.Allen cf-rf-cf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .219 Totals 41 3 9 3 4 8

Oakland 000 000 030 03—6 12 1 Cleveland 110 001 000 00—3 9 1

1-ran for Alonso in the 8th.

E_Jackson (2), Lindor (12). LOB_Oakland 7, Cleveland 9. 2B_Chapman 2 (14), Brantley (23), G.Allen (4). HR_Lowrie (15), off Ramirez; K.Davis (21), off Ramirez; Piscotty (8), off Tomlin. RBIs_Lowrie 2 (61), K.Davis (58), Piscotty 2 (38), Lucroy (25), Lindor (56), Encarnacion (62), G.Allen (5). SB_Chapman (1), Ramirez (19), G.Allen (6). CS_R.Davis (4). S_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Fowler, Olson, Lucroy 2); Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Alonso 3). RISP_Oakland 0 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Semien, Encarnacion, Brantley. GIDP_Fowler, Olson.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Ramirez, Alonso), (Encarnacion, Lindor).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson 5 2-3 5 3 2 4 3 98 2.45 Buchter 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.30 Trivino 2 3 0 0 0 3 30 1.41 Treinen, W, 5-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 0.81 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber 7 5 0 0 2 3 102 2.49 Ramirez, BS, 1-1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 21 3.44 Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.77 McAllister 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.66 C.Allen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.25 Tomlin, L, 0-5 1 3 3 3 0 0 29 6.89

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 2-1, C.Allen 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:49. A_33,195 (35,225).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.