Athletics 6, Indians 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|K.Davis dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Piscotty rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Lucroy c
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|43
|6
|12
|6
|2
|5
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Allen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guyer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|McAllister p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Encarnacion dh-1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|1-R.Davis pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kipnis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Gonzalez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|G.Allen cf-rf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.219
|Totals
|41
|3
|9
|3
|4
|8
|Oakland
|000
|000
|030
|03—6
|12
|1
|Cleveland
|110
|001
|000
|00—3
|9
|1
1-ran for Alonso in the 8th.
E_Jackson (2), Lindor (12). LOB_Oakland 7, Cleveland 9. 2B_Chapman 2 (14), Brantley (23), G.Allen (4). HR_Lowrie (15), off Ramirez; K.Davis (21), off Ramirez; Piscotty (8), off Tomlin. RBIs_Lowrie 2 (61), K.Davis (58), Piscotty 2 (38), Lucroy (25), Lindor (56), Encarnacion (62), G.Allen (5). SB_Chapman (1), Ramirez (19), G.Allen (6). CS_R.Davis (4). S_Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Fowler, Olson, Lucroy 2); Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Alonso 3). RISP_Oakland 0 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Semien, Encarnacion, Brantley. GIDP_Fowler, Olson.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Ramirez, Alonso), (Encarnacion, Lindor).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|2
|4
|3
|98
|2.45
|Buchter
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.30
|Trivino
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|1.41
|Treinen, W, 5-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.81
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|7
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|102
|2.49
|Ramirez, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|21
|3.44
|Perez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.77
|McAllister
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.66
|C.Allen
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.25
|Tomlin, L, 0-5
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|29
|6.89
Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 2-1, C.Allen 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:49. A_33,195 (35,225).
