Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 6, Rangers 5

July 26, 2018 12:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 5 1 2 0 Choo dh 4 0 0 0
Pinder lf 3 0 1 0 Odor 2b 3 1 1 1
Martini ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Du.Fwlr pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Beltre 3b 4 0 2 1
Lowrie 2b 2 1 1 0 Profar 1b 3 1 0 0
K.Davis dh 5 2 2 5 Guzman 1b 0 0 0 0
M.Olson 1b 5 0 1 1 Gallo rf 3 1 1 0
Pscotty rf 4 0 2 0 R.Chrns c 4 1 1 3
M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0 W.Clhun lf 3 0 1 0
Canha cf-lf 3 0 1 0 Rua lf 1 0 0 0
Phegley c 4 1 1 0 Tocci cf 4 1 1 0
Totals 36 6 12 6 Totals 33 5 8 5
Oakland 100 000 302—6
Texas 030 020 000—5

E_M.Olson (5). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 2. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 4. 2B_Semien (24), M.Olson (17), Andrus (10), Beltre (13). HR_K.Davis 2 (27), R.Chirinos (13). SB_Odor (9). CS_Canha (2), Odor (7), Gallo (3), Tocci (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Jackson 4 1-3 7 5 5 2 4
Petit 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hatcher 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Trivino W,8-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen S,26-30 1 0 0 0 0 3
Texas
Perez 6 7 1 1 3 4
Gearrin 1 2 3 3 1 2
Claudio H,10 1 2 0 0 0 0
Leclerc L,2-3 BS,4 1 1 2 2 1 1

WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ben May.

Advertisement

T_3:48. A_20,549 (49,115).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington