Athletics 6, Rangers 5

|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Martini ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Du.Fwlr pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Profar 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Guzman 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Canha cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rua lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tocci cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Oakland
|100
|000
|302—6
|Texas
|030
|020
|000—5
E_M.Olson (5). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 2. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 4. 2B_Semien (24), M.Olson (17), Andrus (10), Beltre (13). HR_K.Davis 2 (27), R.Chirinos (13). SB_Odor (9). CS_Canha (2), Odor (7), Gallo (3), Tocci (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Jackson
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Petit
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hatcher
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Buchter
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Trivino W,8-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen S,26-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Texas
|Perez
|6
|7
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Gearrin
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Claudio H,10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leclerc L,2-3 BS,4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ben May.
T_3:48. A_20,549 (49,115).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.