Athletics 6, Rangers 5

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Martini ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|1-Fowler pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Lowrie 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.282
|Davis dh
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.253
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Canha cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|5
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Profar 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Guzman 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.190
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.212
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Rua lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Tocci cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|3
|12
|Oakland
|100
|000
|302—6
|12
|1
|Texas
|030
|020
|000—5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Pinder in the 7th.
1-ran for Martini in the 9th.
E_Olson (5). LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 4. 2B_Semien (24), Olson (17), Andrus (10), Beltre (13). HR_Davis (26), off Gearrin; Davis (27), off Leclerc; Chirinos (13), off Jackson. RBIs_Davis 5 (77), Olson (50), Odor (28), Beltre (31), Chirinos 3 (42). SB_Odor (9). CS_Canha (2), Odor (7), Gallo (3), Tocci (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Davis 2, Piscotty 2); Texas 3 (Andrus, Beltre, Profar). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Texas 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Pinder, Andrus. GIDP_Chapman, Canha.
DP_Oakland 1 (Phegley, Lowrie); Texas 2 (Odor, Profar), (Andrus, Odor, Profar).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|91
|3.86
|Petit
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.43
|Hatcher
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|4.36
|Buchter
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.91
|Trivino, W, 8-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.33
|Treinen, S, 26-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.04
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez
|6
|7
|1
|1
|3
|4
|107
|7.08
|Gearrin
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|27
|4.10
|Claudio, H, 10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.53
|Leclerc, L, 2-3, BS, 4-4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-1. WP_Jackson. PB_Phegley (1).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ben May.
T_3:48. A_20,549 (49,115).
