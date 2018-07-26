Listen Live Sports

Athletics 6, Rangers 5

July 26, 2018 12:10 am
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .254
Pinder lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .262
a-Martini ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .292
1-Fowler pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .230
Lowrie 2b 2 1 1 0 3 1 .282
Davis dh 5 2 2 5 0 2 .253
Olson 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .236
Piscotty rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .265
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Canha cf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .258
Phegley c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .217
Totals 36 6 12 6 5 7
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .284
Odor 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .260
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Beltre 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .282
Profar 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .247
Guzman 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Gallo rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .190
Chirinos c 4 1 1 3 0 2 .212
Calhoun lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .190
Rua lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Tocci cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .152
Totals 33 5 8 5 3 12
Oakland 100 000 302—6 12 1
Texas 030 020 000—5 8 0

a-struck out for Pinder in the 7th.

1-ran for Martini in the 9th.

E_Olson (5). LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 4. 2B_Semien (24), Olson (17), Andrus (10), Beltre (13). HR_Davis (26), off Gearrin; Davis (27), off Leclerc; Chirinos (13), off Jackson. RBIs_Davis 5 (77), Olson (50), Odor (28), Beltre (31), Chirinos 3 (42). SB_Odor (9). CS_Canha (2), Odor (7), Gallo (3), Tocci (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Davis 2, Piscotty 2); Texas 3 (Andrus, Beltre, Profar). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Texas 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Andrus. GIDP_Chapman, Canha.

DP_Oakland 1 (Phegley, Lowrie); Texas 2 (Odor, Profar), (Andrus, Odor, Profar).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jackson 4 1-3 7 5 5 2 4 91 3.86
Petit 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.43
Hatcher 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 4.36
Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.91
Trivino, W, 8-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.33
Treinen, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.04
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez 6 7 1 1 3 4 107 7.08
Gearrin 1 2 3 3 1 2 27 4.10
Claudio, H, 10 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 4.53
Leclerc, L, 2-3, BS, 4-4 1 1 2 2 1 1 23 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-1. WP_Jackson. PB_Phegley (1).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ben May.

T_3:48. A_20,549 (49,115).

