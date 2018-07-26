Athletics 6, Rangers 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .254 Pinder lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .262 a-Martini ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .292 1-Fowler pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .230 Lowrie 2b 2 1 1 0 3 1 .282 Davis dh 5 2 2 5 0 2 .253 Olson 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .236 Piscotty rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .265 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Canha cf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .258 Phegley c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .217 Totals 36 6 12 6 5 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .284 Odor 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .260 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Beltre 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .282 Profar 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .247 Guzman 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Gallo rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .190 Chirinos c 4 1 1 3 0 2 .212 Calhoun lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .190 Rua lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Tocci cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .152 Totals 33 5 8 5 3 12

Oakland 100 000 302—6 12 1 Texas 030 020 000—5 8 0

a-struck out for Pinder in the 7th.

1-ran for Martini in the 9th.

E_Olson (5). LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 4. 2B_Semien (24), Olson (17), Andrus (10), Beltre (13). HR_Davis (26), off Gearrin; Davis (27), off Leclerc; Chirinos (13), off Jackson. RBIs_Davis 5 (77), Olson (50), Odor (28), Beltre (31), Chirinos 3 (42). SB_Odor (9). CS_Canha (2), Odor (7), Gallo (3), Tocci (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Davis 2, Piscotty 2); Texas 3 (Andrus, Beltre, Profar). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Texas 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Andrus. GIDP_Chapman, Canha.

DP_Oakland 1 (Phegley, Lowrie); Texas 2 (Odor, Profar), (Andrus, Odor, Profar).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson 4 1-3 7 5 5 2 4 91 3.86 Petit 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.43 Hatcher 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 4.36 Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.91 Trivino, W, 8-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.33 Treinen, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.04 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez 6 7 1 1 3 4 107 7.08 Gearrin 1 2 3 3 1 2 27 4.10 Claudio, H, 10 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 4.53 Leclerc, L, 2-3, BS, 4-4 1 1 2 2 1 1 23 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-1. WP_Jackson. PB_Phegley (1).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ben May.

T_3:48. A_20,549 (49,115).

