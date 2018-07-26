Listen Live Sports

Athletics 7, Rangers 6

July 26, 2018 11:46 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini lf 2 2 2 1 1 0 .346
c-Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Semien ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .253
Lowrie 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .281
Davis dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .253
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Chapman 3b 3 3 3 1 1 0 .266
Lucroy c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .240
Fowler cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .232
a-Canha ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Totals 35 7 10 6 2 6
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .286
Odor 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .256
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .267
Beltre dh 5 1 3 1 0 1 .288
2-Kiner-Falefa pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Profar 3b 4 0 1 2 1 2 .247
Gallo lf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .190
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .208
Guzman 1b 4 2 1 0 0 2 .244
Tocci cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .146
b-Calhoun ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .227
1-Rua pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Totals 36 6 10 5 5 11
Oakland 210 300 010—7 10 1
Texas 210 020 010—6 10 2

a-flied out for Fowler in the 8th. b-singled for Tocci in the 8th. c-flied out for Martini in the 9th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th. 2-ran for Beltre in the 9th.

E_Olson (6), Colon (4), Choo (3). LOB_Oakland 5, Texas 10. 2B_Choo (21), Guzman (12). 3B_Martini (1), Chapman 2 (5), Fowler (2), Profar (5). HR_Chapman (12), off Colon. RBIs_Martini (6), Semien (39), Davis (78), Chapman (34), Lucroy (33), Fowler (21), Choo (45), Beltre (32), Profar 2 (48), Gallo (56). SF_Lucroy. S_Tocci.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Semien); Texas 8 (Choo, Odor, Andrus, Chirinos 5). RISP_Oakland 4 for 8; Texas 4 for 20.

Runners moved up_Gallo, Odor. GIDP_Odor.

DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill, W, 2-2 5 7 5 5 3 4 86 3.43
Pagan, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 3.77
Trivino, H, 14 1 0 0 0 2 2 30 1.30
Familia, H, 2 1 1 1 0 0 1 30 2.56
Treinen, S, 27-31 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.02
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Colon, L, 5-9 7 9 6 6 2 4 106 5.02
Claudio 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.63
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.89

HBP_Colon (Martini), Cahill (Odor). WP_Familia, Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:27. A_20,533 (49,115).

