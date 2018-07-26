Athletics 7, Rangers 6

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.346
|c-Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Chapman 3b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Fowler cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|a-Canha ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|6
|2
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Beltre dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|2-Kiner-Falefa pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Profar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.247
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.190
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Guzman 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Tocci cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|b-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|1-Rua pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|5
|5
|11
|Oakland
|210
|300
|010—7
|10
|1
|Texas
|210
|020
|010—6
|10
|2
a-flied out for Fowler in the 8th. b-singled for Tocci in the 8th. c-flied out for Martini in the 9th.
1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th. 2-ran for Beltre in the 9th.
E_Olson (6), Colon (4), Choo (3). LOB_Oakland 5, Texas 10. 2B_Choo (21), Guzman (12). 3B_Martini (1), Chapman 2 (5), Fowler (2), Profar (5). HR_Chapman (12), off Colon. RBIs_Martini (6), Semien (39), Davis (78), Chapman (34), Lucroy (33), Fowler (21), Choo (45), Beltre (32), Profar 2 (48), Gallo (56). SF_Lucroy. S_Tocci.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Semien); Texas 8 (Choo, Odor, Andrus, Chirinos 5). RISP_Oakland 4 for 8; Texas 4 for 20.
Runners moved up_Gallo, Odor. GIDP_Odor.
DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill, W, 2-2
|5
|7
|5
|5
|3
|4
|86
|3.43
|Pagan, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.77
|Trivino, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|1.30
|Familia, H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|2.56
|Treinen, S, 27-31
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.02
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Colon, L, 5-9
|7
|9
|6
|6
|2
|4
|106
|5.02
|Claudio
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.63
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.89
HBP_Colon (Martini), Cahill (Odor). WP_Familia, Treinen.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:27. A_20,533 (49,115).
