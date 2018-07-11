Athletics 8, Astros 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler cf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Semien ss 3 2 1 0 2 1 .253 Lowrie 2b 3 1 2 0 2 0 .290 Davis dh 5 1 2 3 0 1 .250 Piscotty rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Chapman 3b 3 2 1 1 0 1 .252 Canha 1b-lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .258 Pinder lf-rf 3 1 2 3 2 1 .253 Phegley c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .216 Totals 36 8 10 8 7 9

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Bregman ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .285 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .334 Gurriel 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .304 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Federowicz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192 White 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .200 Totals 34 3 7 3 1 1

Oakland 300 301 001—8 10 0 Houston 000 210 000—3 7 2

E_Bregman (12), Altuve (5). LOB_Oakland 11, Houston 5. 2B_Semien (19), Davis (19). 3B_Davis (1). HR_Pinder (9), off McCullers; White (1), off Bassitt. RBIs_Davis 3 (63), Chapman (27), Pinder 3 (21), Phegley (8), Gurriel 2 (48), White (1). SB_Altuve (14). SF_Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 8 (Fowler, Semien, Davis 3, Canha, Phegley, Olson); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP_Oakland 6 for 16; Houston 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Phegley, Lowrie, Gattis. GIDP_Davis.

Advertisement

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Bregman, White).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 2-3 5 5 3 3 1 1 85 3.38 Pagan 2 1 0 0 0 0 27 3.54 Dull 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.50 Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.04 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers, L, 10-4 4 4 6 6 5 1 86 3.77 Peacock 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 30 3.12 Sipp 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.11 Perez 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 2 43 5.40 Harris 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 4.09

McCullers pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 2-0, Sipp 1-0, Harris 2-1. HBP_McCullers 2 (Chapman,Piscotty). WP_McCullers 2.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:13. A_41,119 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.