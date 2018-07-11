Athletics 8, Astros 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler cf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Semien ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.290
|Davis dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Chapman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Canha 1b-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Pinder lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.253
|Phegley c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|7
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.334
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Federowicz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|White 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|1
|1
|Oakland
|300
|301
|001—8
|10
|0
|Houston
|000
|210
|000—3
|7
|2
E_Bregman (12), Altuve (5). LOB_Oakland 11, Houston 5. 2B_Semien (19), Davis (19). 3B_Davis (1). HR_Pinder (9), off McCullers; White (1), off Bassitt. RBIs_Davis 3 (63), Chapman (27), Pinder 3 (21), Phegley (8), Gurriel 2 (48), White (1). SB_Altuve (14). SF_Chapman.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 8 (Fowler, Semien, Davis 3, Canha, Phegley, Olson); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP_Oakland 6 for 16; Houston 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Phegley, Lowrie, Gattis. GIDP_Davis.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Bregman, White).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 2-3
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|85
|3.38
|Pagan
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|3.54
|Dull
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.50
|Buchter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.04
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers, L, 10-4
|4
|4
|6
|6
|5
|1
|86
|3.77
|Peacock
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|3.12
|Sipp
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.11
|Perez
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|43
|5.40
|Harris
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.09
McCullers pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 2-0, Sipp 1-0, Harris 2-1. HBP_McCullers 2 (Chapman,Piscotty). WP_McCullers 2.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:13. A_41,119 (41,168).
