Atlanta United-FC Dallas, Sums

Atlanta 1 1—2 Dallas 1 2—3

First half_1, Dallas, Ziegler, 2, 22nd minute. 2, Atlanta, Martinez, 16 (Villalba), 41st.

Second half_3, Atlanta, Martinez, 17 (Almiron, Gressel), 73rd. 4, Dallas, Akindele, 1 (Urruti, Hollingshead), 86th. 5, Dallas, Akindele, 2, 88th.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Lamah, Dallas, 14th; Escobar, Atlanta, 45th.

Advertisement

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Andrew Bigelow, Hilario Grajeda.

A_17,298 (20,500)

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Mikey Ambrose, Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst (Romario Williams, 89th); Miguel Almiron, Julian Gressel; Ezequiel Barco (Miles Robinson, 83rd), Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba (Kevin Kratz, 69th).

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Maynor Figueroa (Ryan Hollingshead, 82nd), Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios, Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah, Harold Mosquera (Kellyn Acosta, 57th), Victor Ulloa (Tesho Akindele, 75th); Maximiliano Urruti.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.