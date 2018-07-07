Atlanta United-Union, Sums

Atlanta 0 2—2 Philadelphia 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Atlanta, Martinez, 18 (penalty kick), 58th minute. 2, Atlanta, Villalba, 3 (Almiron), 76th.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan; Philadelphia, Andre Blake.

Yellow Cards_Parkhurst, Atlanta, 19th; McKenzie, Philadelphia, 21st; Blake, Philadelphia, 57th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Apolinar Mariscal. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_17,025 (18,500)

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Mikey Ambrose (Chris McCann, 73rd), Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron, Julian Gressel; Ezequiel Barco (Kevin Kratz, 92nd), Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba (Brandon Vazquez, 84th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Ilsinho (Marcus Epps, 83rd), Alejandro Bedoya, Borek Dockal, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (David Accam, 77th); C.J. Sapong (Cory Burke, 64th).

