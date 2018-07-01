Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Lancaster
|36
|23
|.610
|2
|York
|31
|29
|.517
|7½
|Southern Maryland
|25
|33
|.431
|12½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|32
|28
|.533
|—
|New Britain
|30
|29
|.508
|1½
|Long Island
|29
|30
|.492
|2½
|Pennsylvania
|15
|43
|.259
|16
___
Somerset 9, York 4
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
