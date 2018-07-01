Atlantic League

Listen Live Sports

July 1, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 38 21 .644
Lancaster 36 23 .610 2
York 31 29 .517
Southern Maryland 25 33 .431 12½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 32 28 .533
New Britain 30 29 .508
Long Island 29 30 .492
Pennsylvania 15 43 .259 16

___

Sunday’s Games

Somerset 9, York 4

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

