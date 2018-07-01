Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 38 21 .644 — Lancaster 36 23 .610 2 York 31 29 .517 7½ Southern Maryland 25 33 .431 12½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 32 28 .533 — New Britain 30 29 .508 1½ Long Island 29 30 .492 2½ Pennsylvania 15 43 .259 16

___

Sunday’s Games

Somerset 9, York 4

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.