Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

July 2, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 0 0 000
York 0 0 000
Sugar Land 0 0 000
Southern Maryland 0 0 000
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
New Britain 0 0 000
Pennsylvania 0 0 000
Somerset 0 0 000
Long Island 0 0 000

___

Monday’s Games

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 5 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington