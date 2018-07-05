Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 3 1 .750 — Sugar Land 2 1 .667 ½ York 1 2 .333 1½ Southern Maryland 1 3 .250 2 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 3 1 .750 — New Britain 2 1 .667 ½ Long Island 1 2 .333 1½ Pennsylvania 1 3 .250 2

Thursday’s Games

York 5, Sugar Land 2

New Britain 4, Long Island 1

Southern Maryland 8, Somerset 5

Lancaster 4, Pennsylvania 2

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

