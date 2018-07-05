Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 5, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 3 1 .750
Sugar Land 2 1 .667 ½
York 1 2 .333
Southern Maryland 1 3 .250 2
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 3 1 .750
New Britain 2 1 .667 ½
Long Island 1 2 .333
Pennsylvania 1 3 .250 2

Thursday’s Games

York 5, Sugar Land 2

New Britain 4, Long Island 1

Southern Maryland 8, Somerset 5

Lancaster 4, Pennsylvania 2

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

