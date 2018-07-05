Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Sugar Land
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|York
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|New Britain
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Long Island
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Pennsylvania
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
York 5, Sugar Land 2
New Britain 4, Long Island 1
Southern Maryland 8, Somerset 5
Lancaster 4, Pennsylvania 2
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
