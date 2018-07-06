Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 3 1 .750 — York 2 2 .500 1 Sugar Land 2 2 .500 1 Southern Maryland 1 4 .200 2½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 3 1 .750 — New Britain 2 1 .667 ½ Long Island 2 2 .500 1 Pennsylvania 1 3 .250 2

___

Friday’s Games

Long Island 12, Sugar Land 4

York 10, Southern Maryland 0

New Britain 5, Lancaster 1

Somerset 5, Pennsylvania 1

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

