Atlantic League

|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|York
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Sugar Land
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Southern Maryland
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|New Britain
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Long Island
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Pennsylvania
|1
|3
|.250
|2
Long Island 12, Sugar Land 4
York 10, Southern Maryland 0
New Britain 5, Lancaster 1
Somerset 5, Pennsylvania 1
New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
