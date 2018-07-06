Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 6, 2018 10:32 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 3 2 .600
York 2 2 .500 ½
Sugar Land 2 2 .500 ½
Southern Maryland 1 4 .200 2
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 4 1 .800
New Britain 3 1 .750 ½
Long Island 2 2 .500
Pennsylvania 1 4 .200 3

___

Friday’s Games

Long Island 12, Sugar Land 4

York 10, Southern Maryland 0

New Britain 5, Lancaster 1

Somerset 5, Pennsylvania 1

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

