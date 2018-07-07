Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|York
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Sugar Land
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Southern Maryland
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|New Britain
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Long Island
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Pennsylvania
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
