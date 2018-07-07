Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|York
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Sugar Land
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|New Britain
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Long Island
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Pennsylvania
|1
|5
|.167
|4
___
Lancaster 6, New Britain 2
Long Island 7, Sugar Land 5
Somerset 2, Pennsylvania 0
York 4, Southern Maryland 2
New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.