Atlantic League

|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|York
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Sugar Land
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|New Britain
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Long Island
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Pennsylvania
|1
|5
|.167
|4
New Britain 6, Lancaster 3
Southern Maryland 4, York 3
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Long Island 5, Sugar Land 3
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
