Atlantic League

July 8, 2018 9:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 4 3 .571
York 3 3 .500 ½
Sugar Land 2 4 .333
Southern Maryland 2 5 .286 2
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 5 1 .833
New Britain 4 2 .667 1
Long Island 4 2 .667 1
Pennsylvania 1 5 .167 4

Sunday’s Games

New Britain 6, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 4, York 3

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island 5, Sugar Land 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

