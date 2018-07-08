Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

July 8, 2018 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 4 3 .571
York 3 3 .500 ½
Sugar Land 2 4 .333
Southern Maryland 2 5 .286 2
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 6 1 .857
New Britain 4 2 .667
Long Island 4 2 .667
Pennsylvania 1 6 .143 5

___

Sunday’s Games

New Britain 6, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 4, York 3

Long Island 5, Sugar Land 3

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Somerset 2, Pennsylvania 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington