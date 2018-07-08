Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 4 3 .571 — York 3 3 .500 ½ Sugar Land 2 4 .333 1½ Southern Maryland 2 5 .286 2 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 6 1 .857 — New Britain 4 2 .667 1½ Long Island 4 2 .667 1½ Pennsylvania 1 6 .143 5

___

Sunday’s Games

New Britain 6, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 4, York 3

Long Island 5, Sugar Land 3

Somerset 2, Pennsylvania 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

