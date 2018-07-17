Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|York
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Southern Maryland
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Lancaster
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Long Island
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|New Britain
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Pennsylvania
|1
|10
|.091
|8½
___
York at Lancaster, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 8:30 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.
Pennsylvania at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.