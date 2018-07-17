Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 6 4 .600 — York 5 4 .556 ½ Southern Maryland 4 6 .400 2 Lancaster 4 6 .400 2 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 9 1 .900 — Long Island 5 4 .556 3½ New Britain 5 4 .556 3½ Pennsylvania 1 10 .091 8½

___

Tuesday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

Pennsylvania at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

