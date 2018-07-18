Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 8 4 .667 — York 6 5 .545 1½ Lancaster 5 7 .417 3 Southern Maryland 4 7 .364 3½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 10 1 .909 — New Britain 6 4 .600 3½ Long Island 5 5 .500 4½ Pennsylvania 1 12 .077 10

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain 7, Long Island 2

Sugar Land 5, Pennsylvania 0

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.