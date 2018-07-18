Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 6 3 .667 — York 5 3 .625 ½ Southern Maryland 3 4 .429 2 Lancaster 2 6 .250 3½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 7 0 1.000 — Long Island 4 3 .571 3 New Britain 4 3 .571 3 Pennsylvania 0 9 .000 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain 7, Long Island 2

Sugar Land 5, Pennsylvania 0

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.