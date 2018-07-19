Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|York
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Lancaster
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Southern Maryland
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|New Britain
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Long Island
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Pennsylvania
|1
|12
|.077
|9½
___
New Britain 7, Long Island 2
Sugar Land 5, Pennsylvania 0
Long Island 3, New Britain 0
Southern Maryland 4, Somerset 3
Lancaster 4, York 3
York at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
