Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

July 19, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 8 4 .667
York 6 5 .545
Lancaster 5 7 .417 3
Southern Maryland 5 7 .417 3
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 10 2 .833
New Britain 6 5 .545
Long Island 6 5 .545
Pennsylvania 1 12 .077

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain 7, Long Island 2

Sugar Land 5, Pennsylvania 0

Long Island 3, New Britain 0

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Southern Maryland 4, Somerset 3

Lancaster 4, York 3

Thursday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington